Speech to Text for Hands free driving in Minnesota

think about how often you see people on their phones while driving clone phone say hold it out like this and chat you do the same thing I had to Peak for a second but I'm driving a different vehicle today I miss my minivan that has Bluetooth in it the bill would make it illegal to even hold a cellphone while driving but what a loud voice activated cell phones lives of our fellow citizens our families are far more important than one more text message or one more phone call with the holding out of the phone or one more piece of distracted driving texting is already illegal in Minnesota yet people still admit to doing it some drivers think this extra stuff won't make a difference and other say it's a step in the right direction how many more people have to die in accidents involving texting or use of the phone if legislation is what's needed to make that happen then I think it needs to happen