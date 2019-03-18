Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hands free driving in Minnesota

The bill is being voted on in the Minnesota House Monday.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 8:11 PM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 8:11 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Hands free driving in Minnesota

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

think about how often you see people on their phones while driving clone phone say hold it out like this and chat you do the same thing I had to Peak for a second but I'm driving a different vehicle today I miss my minivan that has Bluetooth in it the bill would make it illegal to even hold a cellphone while driving but what a loud voice activated cell phones lives of our fellow citizens our families are far more important than one more text message or one more phone call with the holding out of the phone or one more piece of distracted driving texting is already illegal in Minnesota yet people still admit to doing it some drivers think this extra stuff won't make a difference and other say it's a step in the right direction how many more people have to die in accidents involving texting or use of the phone if legislation is what's needed to make that happen then I think it needs to happen
Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hands free driving in Minnesota

Image

Next Week's Work Week

Image

Community Child Care Forum

Image

Working to fix pot holes

Image

Bridge Coming to Trail

Image

New dog parks to be developed

Image

Meals on Wheels kicks off 'Week of Champions'

Image

Flood cleanup kits available

Image

Shoe Away Hunger

Image

Busy urgent care centers

Community Events