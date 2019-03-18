Speech to Text for Community Child Care Forum

community members are gathering at the kasson mantorville school district with one goal in mind... addressing the need for child care options. kimt news 3's annalise johnson has the details.xxx "at the kasson mantorville community education building, the results from a community survey about childcare options in the district are being unveiled." i caught up with kasson mantorville superintenden t mark matuska á who is presenting at the forum. parents in the district were surveyed about child care options in the area... matuska explains their responses show that they are happy with the quality of child care in the area á but want more options. matuska is hoping the private sector such as ináhome daycares and childcare centers will relieve the district's need for more childcare á because he believes that helps grow the local economy. but if that doesn't happen á the school district may need to take action. "to make sure that we're not continuing to lose families to other communities because people, when they take a look at the kasson mantorville school system, not only are they looking for a great home and a great school, but they have to have a place to bring their kids." attendees will fill out response forms to give feedback about what they would like to see happen. in kasson, annalise johnson, kimt news 3. the goal was to hear from 200 people in the survey á but more than 400 people responded. the greatest need is childcare for babies through children