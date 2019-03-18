Speech to Text for Working to fix pot holes

it's a common sight and headache in our area... potholes. that's right and with the warm week we have ahead of us... crews will be hard at work patching those trouble spots. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in mason city to see how the effort's going so far. alex?xxx george and katie á no matter what street you drive on á like 4th street southeast here in mason city á you'll more than likely encounter a few pot holes starting to form or already there. street crews are starting to tackle the problem á but it's going to take some time á as it's a weather dependent issue.xxx sometimes á they're unavoidable. and if you hit them hard enough á it means a flat tire, a bent rim or even an obliterated exhaust system. take it from phillip flinchum á who's had more than a few harrowing pot hole encounters á including one small crater that blasted his brakes. "i was coming down this mountain, and one guy was with me and yelling and screaming for his life." fortunately á his emergency brake worked. he feels the number of pot holes is on the rise. "worse this year. in every city i go to, every one of them." bill stangler with the mason city street department says the department is doing the best that it can, including the use of a coal mix as a temporary fix. "the emulsion has to be at a higher temperature, and when the weather dropping as much as it is now, when it gets down to the 30s, it's hard to keep the emulsion heated up, so we need to do this to temporarily buy us some time til we get the permanent patching machine out." we are all encouraged to report any pot holes we encounter, whether they be caverns or pockmarks. "we'll get there in a timely manner as we can. may not happen on the day you report it, but there's a lot of areas to cover, and a limited amount of resources to do it, so we'll get there as quick as we can." flinchum has a strategy he'd like to employ to help city crews. "i feel like buying a pickup truck, just put a bunch of sand on it, and stangler adds that if there is vehicle damage related to a pot hole á to file a claim with the city clerk. from there it depends on the city's insurance policy á to see if the driver is covered. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. once a hole is temporarily patched with the coal mix á stangler says a list is kept to go back and permanently patch up the holes when the hot patch machine is up and running á which may not be