Bridge Coming to Trail

Progress is being made, but the Blazing Star Trail project still needs more funding

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 6:42 PM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

create a trail from albert lea to austin. and it's well on it's way to becoming reality. the blazing star trail received a oneámillion dollar federal grant to build a bridge... connecting the trail over the albert lea lake to hayward. susan blenka says she's been working to complete the project from albert lea to austin for nearly three decades. she says now they need just over oneá million dollars to fully complete the trail from albert lea to austin... something she's determined to make happen. the bridge is the big link to get this trail moving towards austin. they won't be able to touch the grant money until 20á 22... susan says she's hoping bonding money will help start construction this summer.
