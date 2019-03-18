Clear
New dog parks to be developed

As part of a 20-year plan, Rochester could get 3 new dog parks.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 5:51 PM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 5:51 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for New dog parks to be developed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

temperatures mean more people are getting outside with their four-legged friends.xxx master plan dog park expands-vo-1 lowerthird2line:developing new dog parks rochester, mn i think they're wonderful larry oelkers and his dog roscoe take a trip to river road dog park daily. in the future... they will be able to explore even more city- owned dog parks. rochester's park and recreation system plan calls for the creation of 3 more dog parks. the plan is to develop parks in the essex park area - behind the recreation center - and in the northwest park zone. larry says he and roscoe would take advantage of having more dog park options. it is a 20 year plan... so there's no word yet on when dog owners can expect to take their pets to a new park. /
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
