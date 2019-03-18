Speech to Text for New dog parks to be developed

temperatures mean more people are getting outside with their four-legged friends. larry oelkers and his dog roscoe take a trip to river road dog park daily. in the future... they will be able to explore even more city- owned dog parks. rochester's park and recreation system plan calls for the creation of 3 more dog parks. the plan is to develop parks in the essex park area - behind the recreation center - and in the northwest park zone. larry says he and roscoe would take advantage of having more dog park options. it is a 20 year plan... so there's no word yet on when dog owners can expect to take their pets to a new park.