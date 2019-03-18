Clear
Meals on Wheels kicks off 'Week of Champions'

The program uses the Week of Champions to advocate for the program that helps ensure seniors can maintain their independence.

Posted By: Jon Bendickson

wheels is a nationwide program that addresses senior hunger and isolation. this week - communities across the country are joining together in the "march for meals." week of champions kickoff-vo-1 lowerthird2line:march for meals week of champions rochester, mn mayor kim norton signed the proclamation this morning... kicking off the week of champions. that's where local 'champions' join regular volunteers in delivering the food. seniors in the community are grateful... and regular volunteers say the program provides not only a meal - but camaraderie.xxx week of champions kickoff-sot-1 week of champions kickoff-sot-3 they brighten up the day lowerthird2line:randy brock meals on wheels volunteer i get to talk with a dozen people an check in on them, and see how they're doing this week and talk about the weather for a couple seconds and just smile, hand them a meal, and go about my day. the march for meals week ends on sunday, march 24th. / mc rd closed-vo-1
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
