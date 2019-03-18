Speech to Text for Flood cleanup kits available

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mostly cloudy/refreezi ng possible. lows: low 20s. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph thank you brooke. / cleanup from weekend flooding continues today... and the mason city fire department is assisting in the effort. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live to tell us how. alex - where are you now?xxx flood cleanup kits-lintro-3 amy and katie - cleaning up after flooding is not only difficult - but can also be really expensive... and even dangerous if you are dealing with toxic mold. flood cleanup kits-lintro-2 one man i spoke with today had some water in his basement over the weekend. he didn't know that - just behind me here at the mason city fire station - residents can pick up a flood cleanup kit - free of charge.xxx flood cleanup kits-mpkg-1 flood cleanup kits-mpkg-4 water is starting to recede in some parts of our coverage area - including in mason city. lowerthird2line:flood cleanup kits available mason city, ia but what's left behind can be messy - and potentially lethal. that's why the mason city fire department has flood cleanup kits. the buckets are filled with brushes - disinfectant - and even face masks. donald mackie got a few inches of water in his basement over the weekend - and is working hard to get it all out. he says he is looking to get a cleanup kit - namely to deal with the possibility of mold. lowerthird2line:donald mackie mason city, ia "since the water went down, it seemed like on top, you can see where it's that way, so i'm gonna have to wash and get the mold off the floor... it seems like it's in a little place. that's how basements are anyway." / / flood cleanup kits-ltag-2 there are still kits left at the mason city fire department. inside - there are instructions on how to properly all the items included. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. in addition - sand and sandbags are still available to mason city residents free of charge. you can find them at the mason city operation and maintenance facility at 7-25 north massachusetts avenue. residents are asked to bring their own shovels. /