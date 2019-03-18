Clear
Shoe Away Hunger

A local effort to raise money for families in need.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 4:42 PM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Shoe Away Hunger

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the numbers are alarming. according to feeding america-dot- org...around 40-million people struggle with hunger acrpss the country. that's why there's an effort happening in our area to feed minnesota families in need. shoe away hunger-vo-1 shoe away hunger-vo-3 it's called "shoe away hunger." for the last five- years...students have helped collected thousands of shoes. there are places throughout austin where people can drop off their shoes. and then issacc, lydia and seanna will pack to take to the twin cities where the shoes will be sold and the money will be donated to needy families. these three see it as a way to help both people and the environment.xxx shoe away hunger-sot-1 shoe away hunger-sot-2 it gives you a good feeling when you're like killing two birds with one stone you know by helping the environment and other people and cleaning people's closets. if you'd like to help...they will be collecting shoes until mid-april. /
