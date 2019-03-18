Clear
Busy urgent care centers

Local urgent care centers are dealing with a lot cases of strep throat and the flu.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 4:41 PM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 4:41 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

care-stinger-2 runny nose...fatigue...a ching muscles. they're all sure signs that you're getting sick. it seems like a lot of people have been feeling like that lately...leading to packed urgent care facilities across our area. that includes med-express in rochester. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox is there now with the details...jeremia h?xxx busy urgent care-lintro-2 when you're sick you come to places like this...med- express say they've seen lower visits...but other centers are seeing more people come in...and they think the weather is to blame.xxx busy urgent care-mpkg-1 busy urgent care-mpkg-2 with his co- workers calling in sick...chris tauzell is busy...he says this winter he's worked more than usual at his job schmidts music. but he doesn't blame his co- workers...he blames mother nature. quick care in mason city says they've been busy dealing with patients sick with strep throat and the flu. across state lines...mayo clinic urgent care say they've been pretty steady. a sure sign that a lot of people are feeling sick. busy urgent care-mpkg-3 sot: been having to take a lot of shift because everyone is getting sick here recently and it's been kind of a bad thing but i think we all just got to stay healthy. / busy urgent care-ltag-2 while this may seem like common knowledge...doc tors want to remind you that to lower your chances of spreading illnesses to people...you should continue to cough in your elbows or stay at home if you are not feeling well. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thanks jeremiah. the flu is still considered widespread in both minnesota and iowa. and doctors also say it's always possible to see a second peak during the season. /
