Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning
View Alerts
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
My Money - Checking the interest rate on your auto loan
Here are some tips to help you achieve your financial goals.
Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 11:01 AM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 11:01 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
37°
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
36°
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
39°
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
39°
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
35°
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
$1M bail set for man charged with killing missing girl's mom
Police: Mason City felon arrested after running from authorities with loaded handgun, drugs
13-year-old Iowa boy dies in fall in Utah state park
Up to 500 homes damaged in 1 Nebraska county
Dead body found in southern MN ditch believed to be missing 2-year-old Noelani Robinson
NE Iowa man accused of felony sexual assault with juvenile
Flood Warnings and Watches still in effect for north Iowa, southern Minnesota
Lawsuit accuses Britt agency of being a "puppy-laundering" ring
Blooming Prairie reacts to dead body found in ditch
Chickasaw County man arrested for child pornography
Latest Video
My Money - Checking the interest rate on your auto loan
Dr. Oz - Gluten allergies
Tracking our springtime warm-up
2019 GYB Family Fair
FCAS delivers water
Peace vigil for Christchurch victims held in Rochester
Battle of the Badges: Law enforcement faces firefighters in a hockey game for charity
Grizzlies defeat Bulls; force game 3 on Sunday
Tracking Warming Temps
St. Patrick's Day safety
Community Events