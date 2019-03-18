Speech to Text for Tracking our springtime warm-up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

morning otherwise we can all expect partly sunny skies today as a weekálong warmáup kicks into gear! temps will be rising into the upper 30s today (just a degree or two above where we were yesterday) before jumping into the middle 40s for tuesday! a few more clouds will join back in later tonight giving us mostly cloudy skies and temps will fall back below the freezing point once again á therefore a chance for refreezing on sidewalks and roadways remains a threat. plan for a nice and quiet week of weather through the entire work week. temps will continue to rise as we head toward the weekend. under sunny skies friday, we'll officially jump into the 50s! rain chances return saturday night through sunday with highs remaining near 50 degrees. today: am fog/partly sunny. highs: upper 30s. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: low 20s. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: partly sunny. highs: middle 40s. fog will take some time to burn off this morning otherwise we can all expect partly sunny skies today as a weekálong warmáup kicks into gear! temps will be rising into the upper 30s today (just a degree or two above where we were yesterday) before jumping into the middle 40s for tuesday! a few more clouds will join back in later tonight giving us mostly cloudy skies and temps will fall back below the freezing point once again á therefore a chance for refreezing on sidewalks and roadways remains a threat. plan for a nice and quiet week of weather through the entire work week. temps will continue to rise as we head toward the weekend. under sunny skies friday, we'll officially jump into the 50s! rain chances return saturday night through sunday with highs remaining near 50 degrees. today: am fog/partly sunny. highs: upper 30s. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: low 20s. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: partly sunny. highs: middle