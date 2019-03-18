Clear
2019 GYB FAMILY FAIR

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 12:41 AM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 12:41 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

partners team up for the "giving your best" family fair. the event ran from 10 aám until two o'clock this afternoon á with plenty of fun for everyone including different vendors á games á and inflatables. visitors from both near and far joined in on the festivities. andrew lotz was in town from wisconsin to see family and says it was a great way to spend the afternoon.xxx <it's a fun time. it's a good way to spend a today is saturday right? good saturday. we did the bouncy houses, we walked around walked around and we walked around here and did some stuff.> the inflatables alone raised 13áhundred dollars. those proceeds will go back into the community through our "giving your best"
Tracking warming temps and spotty rain chances.
Community Events