Speech to Text for 2019 GYB FAMILY FAIR

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

partners team up for the "giving your best" family fair. the event ran from 10 aám until two o'clock this afternoon á with plenty of fun for everyone including different vendors á games á and inflatables. visitors from both near and far joined in on the festivities. andrew lotz was in town from wisconsin to see family and says it was a great way to spend the afternoon.xxx <it's a fun time. it's a good way to spend a today is saturday right? good saturday. we did the bouncy houses, we walked around walked around and we walked around here and did some stuff.> the inflatables alone raised 13áhundred dollars. those proceeds will go back into the community through our "giving your best"