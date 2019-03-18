Speech to Text for FCAS DELIVERS WATER

treacherous gravel roads á and a boil advisory is making life difficult for residents in forest city and surrounding communities. thankfully á emergency services are stepping in to help. káiámát news three's á kaleb gillock á shows us how.xxx hey good evening, that's right, and with those sloppy road conditions and flooding that's been an issue á the forest city ambulance service recognizes that it needs to help get water out to those citizens who can't because of the boil advisory, so they're stepping in to help. today we just went to the point where we were knocking on doors of apartments buildings that knew had a lot of elderly residents a boil advisory has been in affect in forest city since yesterday á meaning that residents have been trying to find fresh water. but not everyone is able to get out and about to distribution centers or to the stores. so the forest city ambulance service is taking it to them for free. dale rayhons says residents are forever grateful. it was like you know a kid on christmas morning bringing them a present. i mean, they couldn't thank us enough, there was even one that wanted to tip the person that delivered, but yeah, they welcomed us in and set it where they want it. through it all á rayhons says the city has learned a lot about how to deal with this in the future. kind of opens our eyes about what should we do different down the road. whether we have points of contact have a volunteer that keeps track of maybe 15á20 individuals within their social group, maybe at church or you know nursing groups. in forest city, the forest city ambulance service tells ká iámát so far crews have delivered between 100 and 150 cases of bottled water.///