Speech to Text for Peace vigil for Christchurch victims held in Rochester

drinking water./// people across the globe are still reeling from the devestating terror attacks in new zealand on friday. crowds continue to pay their respects outside the two mosques in christchurch where 50 worshippers lost their lives./// today á people in rochester showed their solidarity with the muslim commmunity at a peace vigil downtown. kimt news three's annalisa pardo was there and tells us how the community is coming together to speak out against hate.xxx about 150 people came to peace plaza to honor the 50 people who lost their lives in the mosque shootings on friday. it's hard for muna osman toexpln learning about the terrorist attack on her muslim brothers and sisters... i feared for other muslims around the world, i feared for myself, my family, and it was just something you can't really wrap up in words. but she knew she couldn't stay silent. nevertheless, we persevere. she quickly helped organize a vigil for people of all faiths to stand in solidarity with the muslim community. i can come out here and be supporting. there's just a lot for me that i've been exploring and doing the work of learning about my white privilege and how i can be an ally for people of color. tears fall as the names of each victim were read aloud. the 71 elderly grandfather, whose last words were in the face of the of the gunman saying thank you brother. the 49th victim, the 50th victim. and there are many people who are in hospitals and clinging to life. god have mercy on them. a moment of silence for the victims... before urging people to stay silent no more. take what i have said and recognize that when you're being silent, it's killing. with change starting now... as people stay after the vigil to talk with one another, and get to know life from their view. i want to thank all of you for making out today to help start the beginning of the healing process. it wont be strong, it won't be easy, but this is a start. vigil organizers called on any elected officials in the crowd to publicly denounce the act of hate. state representative tina liebling was the only official there today... and she did stand up and denounce.///