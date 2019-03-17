Speech to Text for Battle of the Badges: Law enforcement faces firefighters in a hockey game for charity

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

66 is the final. it's and it's the battle of the badges where the law enforcement takes on the firefighters to raise money for make a wish. we start in the first period where greg hepperly from the norwalk pá d finds the back of the net to put law enforcement up one nothing. then there's a penalty shot á mason city's own steve klemas blocked by austin maginnis. the fire trying to get something going á keith maki from des moines no good as eric follmuth gets the save. firefighters goes on to win with a final