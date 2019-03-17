Clear
Battle of the Badges: Law enforcement faces firefighters in a hockey game for charity

The two came together to raise money for Make a Wish

Posted: Mar. 17, 2019 7:09 PM
Updated: Mar. 17, 2019 7:09 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

66 is the final. it's and it's the battle of the badges where the law enforcement takes on the firefighters to raise money for make a wish. we start in the first period where greg hepperly from the norwalk pá d finds the back of the net to put law enforcement up one nothing. then there's a penalty shot á mason city's own steve klemas blocked by austin maginnis. the fire trying to get something going á keith maki from des moines no good as eric follmuth gets the save. firefighters goes on to win with a final
Community Events