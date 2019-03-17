Speech to Text for Grizzlies defeat Bulls; force game 3 on Sunday

be a game three tomorrow. both teams are fired up for this matchup and there was plenty of offense to be had. early in the first period jarod blackoviak roofs it top shelf for the goal and that gives north iowa the early lead, their fans taking the hour plus drive to roch. cool moment after the first period the austin bruins presented a check worth 17 thousand, 373 dollars to the mayo clinic. second period we go grizzlies get some help.. nick leisen with the assist from the goalie screen gets the puck across the net, we're tied at one. and then we get pretty the low shot deflected into the net by matt dahlseide the bulls retake the lead. but of course we weren't done just yet. loose puck in front of the net and oscar stahl is there to finishi it off. we are going to a game three as rochester defeats north iowa 4 to 3. game three is