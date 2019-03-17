Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Grizzlies defeat Bulls; force game 3 on Sunday

A big night for hockey, Rochester hoped to avoid elimination.

Posted: Mar. 17, 2019 7:06 PM
Updated: Mar. 17, 2019 7:06 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Grizzlies defeat Bulls; force game 3 on Sunday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be a game three tomorrow. both teams are fired up for this matchup and there was plenty of offense to be had. early in the first period jarod blackoviak roofs it top shelf for the goal and that gives north iowa the early lead, their fans taking the hour plus drive to roch. cool moment after the first period the austin bruins presented a check worth 17 thousand, 373 dollars to the mayo clinic. second period we go grizzlies get some help.. nick leisen with the assist from the goalie screen gets the puck across the net, we're tied at one. and then we get pretty the low shot deflected into the net by matt dahlseide the bulls retake the lead. but of course we weren't done just yet. loose puck in front of the net and oscar stahl is there to finishi it off. we are going to a game three as rochester defeats north iowa 4 to 3. game three is
Mason City
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Tracking warming temps and spotty rain chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Battle of the Badges: Law enforcement faces firefighters in a hockey game for charity

Image

Grizzlies defeat Bulls; force game 3 on Sunday

Image

Tracking Warming Temps

Image

St. Patrick's Day safety

Image

Community members react to dead body found

Image

Bulls defeat Grizzlies in playoff opener

Image

Spring Grove wins section

Image

NIACC carries talented roster to nationals

Image

Farm runoffs

Image

Dealing with flooding from the Zumbro River

Community Events