Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Dead body found in southern MN ditch believed to be missing 2-year-old Noelani Robinson Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tracking Warming Temps

Tracking Warming Temps

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 11:04 PM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2019 11:04 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Tracking Warming Temps

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sunshine and warmth really put us in the mindset for spring! (flood warnings remain for cerro gordo, worth, winnebago, and hancock county due to widespread flooding concerns alongside river flood warnings for numerous area rivers and streams. this has led to many secondary roads being flooded or closed. remember turn around don't drown if you come across a flooded roadway, it isn't worth risking your life or vehicle.( some saw plenty of sunshine this saturday while others were battling the cloud cover. despite the sun, temperatures remains fairly consistent across the area á rising just above the freezing point of 32 degrees. more melting has taken place, especially in sunnier areas, which has led to more melting snow. there is another risk for refreezing on sidewalks and roads tonight as temperatures will slip near 20 under increasingly cloudy skies. clouds will stick around through sunday with temps climbing into the middle 30s. the next work week welcomes warmer air as well as a few chances for precipitation. slight rain chances outline a mostly cloudy tuesday with temps rising into the 50 under sunny skies for friday. not a bad way to kick off the spring season! tonight: increasing clouds/mostly cloudy. lows: near 20. winds: west northwest at 4 to 8 mph, sunday: mostly cloudy. highs: mid 30s. winds: west northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thanks sara./// every year... káiámát and our
Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
Tracking warming temps and spotty rain chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Warming Temps

Image

St. Patrick's Day safety

Image

Community members react to dead body found

Image

Bulls defeat Grizzlies in playoff opener

Image

Spring Grove wins section

Image

NIACC carries talented roster to nationals

Image

Farm runoffs

Image

Dealing with flooding from the Zumbro River

Image

Mason City road closures

Image

Climate Change Protest

Community Events