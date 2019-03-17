Speech to Text for Tracking Warming Temps

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sunshine and warmth really put us in the mindset for spring! (flood warnings remain for cerro gordo, worth, winnebago, and hancock county due to widespread flooding concerns alongside river flood warnings for numerous area rivers and streams. this has led to many secondary roads being flooded or closed. remember turn around don't drown if you come across a flooded roadway, it isn't worth risking your life or vehicle.( some saw plenty of sunshine this saturday while others were battling the cloud cover. despite the sun, temperatures remains fairly consistent across the area á rising just above the freezing point of 32 degrees. more melting has taken place, especially in sunnier areas, which has led to more melting snow. there is another risk for refreezing on sidewalks and roads tonight as temperatures will slip near 20 under increasingly cloudy skies. clouds will stick around through sunday with temps climbing into the middle 30s. the next work week welcomes warmer air as well as a few chances for precipitation. slight rain chances outline a mostly cloudy tuesday with temps rising into the 50 under sunny skies for friday. not a bad way to kick off the spring season! tonight: increasing clouds/mostly cloudy. lows: near 20. winds: west northwest at 4 to 8 mph, sunday: mostly cloudy. highs: mid 30s. winds: west northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thanks sara./// every year... káiámát and our