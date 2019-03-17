Speech to Text for St. Patrick's Day safety

st. patrick's day might be a holiday that celebrates luck... but one thing you should not leave up to chance is your safety and the safety of others. as many as 60 people have been killed from drunká driving crashes over the st. patrick's day period in 20á16. that's according to the latest data from the national highway traffic safety administration. one bar right down the street from kimt... pappy's... is expecting hundreds of people for festivities tomorrow... and the owner has some advice for people á to have a fun but safe holiday weekend.xxx "the ride home. your ride home. have that planned out ahead of time and if you don't. let one of the staff members know. there are a lot of options out there. taxi services. uber... you got businesses that will take you and your car home.." safety officials also remind people to buckle