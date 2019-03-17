Speech to Text for Community members react to dead body found

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nationwide search for 2á yearáold noelani robinson comes to a tragic end friday night. that's because authorities believe her body was found outside of blooming prairie in steele county... by a department of public works employee.xxx "was a blanket, inside a blanket wrapped in there was a body of a child that we believe was noelani." the medical examiner determined the preliminary cause of death to be homicide... due to blunt force trauma to the head. the suspect in this case is noelani's father á dariaz higgins. he was arrested on wednesday on suspicion of fatally shooting the girl's mother á sierra. milwaukee's police chief says higgins has been providing authorities with false information regarding the whereabouts tonight á we're hearing from community members in steele county who saw the authorities on scene... and are shaken by this tradedy. kimt news three's isabella basco has our story.xxx on the highway behind me authorities found a dead body in a ditch in a rural part of blooming prairie. some members of the community are rattled by what is believed to be the loss of 2áyeará old noelani robinson. one resident did not want to be on camera but describes what she saw. "when i drove into town, there was cops parked next to a pink blanket in the ditch. when i came back, there was more cops." michelle admits she and some other friends had noticed the pink blanket since the beginning of the weekáá but did not think much of it. "just a couple of my friends also saw the blanket in the ditch and didn't think it was anything until yesterday." jennifer knutdson has lived in blooming prairie for 8 years. she loves that it's nice... small... and quiet. but now á is disturbed by what she saw. "why here in blooming prairie? i know it happens in other states and other towns and stuff, but blooming prairie is a small town. it's just very scary." she isn't shy to hide her feelings about this unthinkable situation. "i'm just angry. why do people do this?" she is part of this tightáknit community áá shaken and stirred áá and not sure if they will ever be the same. "it's very upsetting to think that somebody could do that to a child. you have to be a true monster to hurt a little girl." "i was just shaken. i'm just like... oh my? and it was just right around the corner from us." reporting in blooming prairie... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// this news is really being felt across the country. this visgil was held in las vegas, nevada for twoáyeará old noelani robinson. milwaukee police are hoping the results of the autopsy will be available on monday. the bureau of criminal apprehension is conducting this ongoing investigation.... with help from area sheriff's offices and