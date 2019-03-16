Clear
BULLS DEFEAT GRIZZLIES IN COMEBACK WIN

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 12:25 AM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2019 12:25 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

your lets take a break from hoops and go to the ice for the fraser cup in the north american tier three hockey league... where the north iowa bulls host the rochester grizzlies. we start in the first period á matt dahlseide to nick bowlin who chips it in to put the bulls ahead á oneázip á but that's short lived. 11 seconds later á joey fodstad finds the net off the assist from hunter hall and oskar stahl. the bulls behind the net á but the grizzlies take the puck away á and fodstad nets another for the grizzlies who now lead two to one. but the bulls put three away in the third period to win
Community Events