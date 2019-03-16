Speech to Text for SPRING GROVE SECTION CHAMPS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a big night for high school hoops here in the med city as teams look to punch tickets to state. let's check in with káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock á for the results. hey guys á that's right á let's waste no time and get into the highlights. the two seeded randolph rockets taking on top seed spring grove for the section 1áa title. the lions started out hot, the kick out to kai bjerke and he hits the baseline three. spring grove had themselves a performance from alex folz á the three from way down. and then again from the outside á he is money. ság has the lead in the first. then here come the rockets á they answer with a triple of their own. carson gunderson knocks down the jumper but the lions lead 39 to 24 at the break. second halfá randolph looking for a run, a quick layup by joey erickson. but it wouldn't be enough, alex folz hits another three. he had a game high 33 points as spring grove wins the section 1áa title 72 to 54. after leading the lions football team to a state championship and leading his basketball team to the state tournament, it's been a pretty good year for folz. "it's been so much fun, the guys, everyone the coaches, fans. we've all been on board, we knew what we wanted and now to actually achieve that there's just no better feeling, i'm excited." six seed st. charles hoping for their third straight upset as they face top seed lake city in the finals. a contested first half as drew leistikow hits the three pointer. but then the tigers come alive, the jake wohlers with the outside touch as lake city clings to a two point lead at the break. second half it was all tigers, nathan highác with the three pointer to start the run. then it's highác again with the drive to the layup, it capped off a 23 to 4 run to start the second half. lake city dominates the second half en route to the section one double a championship. 70 to 42 is