Clear
NIACC CARRIES TALENTED SQUAD

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 12:19 AM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2019 12:19 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

four more days until the niacc women's basketball team can take the court at the nájácáaáa division two national tournament in harrison arkansas. the troajan ladies lead the country in points per game with an average of 94 point seven and leads the nation in 3 pointers scored with 472. jada buford says the chemistry of this team of all freshmen is a threat this year and next year. i think it's an advantage especially coming into next year but i think as a team we stay together so much that you know when we play other teams we kind of see them bicker and argue but we're just always together and we're always cheering on each other so i feel like that's a big advantage for us. niacc departs on sunday for arkansas. the north iowa bulls and rochester grizzlies take
Tracking a few flakes possible for the weekend.
