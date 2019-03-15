Clear
Farm runoffs

The flooding could mean pollutants in our drinking water.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Farm runoffs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

according to the environmental protection agency or eápáa áá the uás has more than 330á million acres of agricultural land. there is plenty of localized flooding hitting our fields? what happens when that water runs off into streams? the epa reports runoff from farms is actually the leading source of damage to rivers and lakes. the pollutants range from sediment and pesticides to metals and salts. that stuff ends up in our drinking water. people have their own notions about preventing such runoff.xxx "yeah i guess i would just do put sandbags up or any kind of barricade that you would use as a retaining wall." the eápáa also says polluted runoff can be caused by both snow and rainfall moving through the ground./// the city of mason city is updating its residents when it comes to areas
