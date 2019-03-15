Speech to Text for Dealing with flooding from the Zumbro River

thank you sara. now a warning tonight from the dodge county sheriff's office. a large ice dam on the zumbro river could cause major flash flooding if it were to break free. that water could rush down the river á and impact communities all the way to pine island. kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out how people in the area are preparing for the possible break á and already dealing with the rising waters. she joins us live now á isabella?/// katie and george... on the middle fork of the zumbro river behind me... residents need to be aware of possibe fast rising water. and i saw firstá hand how bad the situation is already getting.xxx <nats of water > at a glance, it might not look dangerous. but a flooded yard can spell big trouble and homeowner tyler knutson knows it. "so what i'm having is is water pulling up over here and going down in the basement, so it's not a good deal." and all this water is gonna run into money. "a couple grand in damage i would say. you got the sheetrock that's molding and stuff like that. and a carpet that's gonna have to be tore up." it will also take time. "i'm supposed to be working on my job for the weekend but i don't know if i'll be making it this time." and lots of energy. "it was getting close to my furnace so i was concerned about that but basically i just got a better pump and got it working so we're handling it right now." knutson has historic perspective on this mess. "i know the last 3 owners of this house and they said that it has never gotten this bad before." as the water rises, knutson searches for comfort in the knowledge he's done all he can do. "at this point, what do you do? i mean, i've done everything i did, i sandbagged around the door. i'm trying to pump it out. just wait it out i guess." dodge county sheriff scott rose says they're continuing to monitor the large ice dam á and rising water is still very possible. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// stay tuned in with kimt new 3 on air and online. we will be staying up to date on any other potential weather warnings in our