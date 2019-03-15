Clear
Mason City road closures

The city is updating it's residents online.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

the ground./// the city of mason city is updating its residents when it comes to areas impacted by flooding. one of those roads is in front of bev weese's home... you can see the water backed up here on sixth street northwest closing down three separate intersections. this isn't the only place... first street southwest under the bridge is also closed because of standing water... but weese says it is getting if we did get more rain within the next week it could probably keep rising, but i think we are ok. the city will continue to update the public on its website. we will have a link to that on káiámát dot com under local news./// 66 pallets of water áá that's what forest city is giving away to help people
