Climate Change Protest

Students took to the streets to let their voices be heard

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 8:44 PM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 8:44 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

movement happening across the nation... thousands of students are heading to the streets to protest climate change... and it's happening here in the med city. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live where the protest happened... jeremiah. i'm here at peace plaza... it's empty now but a few hours ago dozens of students were here with signs... they say they're striking because world leaders have yet to prioritize a change to address human impact on the world. chanting students are grabbing signs... marching... and protesting for change. climate change is growing very very fast and no one seems to be talking about it and so us students came together and organized this strike so that we can be heard. according to the world meterological organization the last four years were the warmest on record... meaning summers and winters are getting hotter. we want change now students walked out of school... and gathered at peace plaza. organizers like alina kaliszewski say it's up to the younger generations to make changes. we're the ones that's going to inherit all these problems that's been caused by past generations so we want to make sure that when we grow up we're adults and we have our own children and grandchildren they still have a healthy planet to live on. protestors say they will continue to bring awareness to the issues affecting their future. we want this to be students also marched to the government center. coming up at five you'll hear more about what they want lawmakers to focus on. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. according to the uán interá governmental panel on climate change... the world could be at a greater risk if gas emissions are not reduced. forest
