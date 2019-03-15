Clear
Ice Becoming Unsafe

An ice rescue specialist is advising against going out on the ice

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 6:59 PM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 6:59 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Ice Becoming Unsafe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

because of warmer temperatures á the ice on lakes and rivers is getting weaker. sam jaquith ((jayákwith) is an ice rescue specialist... it's his 35th year teaching classes at riverland community college on the subject. he considers being on the ice at this point in the year (unsafe. if you do go out on the ice... he advises you to bring ice picks and personal flotation devices for yourself and animal companions. if someone you're with falls in á he says to call 9á 1á1 á and do not go in after them.xxx the old phrase it's not going to happen to me doesn't apply any more. it's not if, it's when it will happen. if you do fall in á one thing you can do to slow the effects of cold water immersion is using the heat escape lessening position. cross your ankles á cross your arms against your chest á pull your knees to your chest á and keep your head and neck
