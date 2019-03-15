Speech to Text for Boil Advisory in Effect

warning against drinking the city's tap water after a loss of water pressure. to ensure everyone has access to clean water á the community is pulling together. the city of forest city posted this on facebook... thanking everyone who volunteered to distribute bottled water. they now have plenty of volunteers to help through sunday. kimt news three's brian tabick joins us live now á brian, when will the tap water be safe to drink again? xxx katie george the short answer to that question is we aren't sureáá the city needs to do tests that take some time in order to deem the water safe to drink áá but they are supplying a free case of water to those who need it.xxx case after case áá pallet after pallet ááá joe niederkofler is among hundreds of people learning their water isn't safe to drink. about 4:45 this morning my wife got up for work and she realized we had no water pressure. the entire town of forest city lost water pressureá after a water main broke near winnebago industries. we really weren't expecting 600 thousand gallons of water to just vanish in like 45 minutes. the city opened the old forest city foods for free cases of water, 66 pallets in total each with 72 cases of water. still, that's only enough for about one case per family for the entire weekend. if you need water come down and grab it and we also ask that if you don't need it not to come. but niederkofler is taking his water woes in stride. we can boil the water if we need to and then in a few buffington says they will look for more donations from those in the city if the 66 pallets of water isn't enough. live in forest city brian tabick káiámát news three./// thank you brian. the city will start testing their water tomorrow. they then have to wait 24 hours and test the water again. if both of those tests show their line wasn't compromised á residents will be able to start drinking their tap water