Muslim communities ask for extra patrols

the new zealand terror attack has prompted the local muslim community to take action. kimt news three maleeha kamal sat down with muslim leaders who say now is the time for our community to stand together./// the muslim community has reached out to law enforcement asking for extra patrols. "when i first read online about the shootings at a mosque i fully suspected that it was gonna be in the united states but then i read that it was in new zealand." the new zealand terrorist attack hits close to home... "this mosque was targeted in june of last year when there was bacon left in the parking lot and near the front entrance." for those of the muslim faith bacon is considered unclean. she says over the years many muslims in the rochester area have endured racism and discrimination on many levels. "here in this location we don't have much in terms of safety." and friday's attack has prompted the muslim community to ask for help. "wo we need to have somebody from the police come in." "we have officers that are assigned to the beat in the area where the mosque is at and we will give extra patrol and try and give that extra presence and let both people that are coming and going from the mosque that we are trying to be responsive to those concerns that they have." they jumped into action. around noon a rochester patrol officer visited the downtown mosque to check on everyone. "it is our primary function to keep our community safe so in this instance when we were made aware of some of the things that were happening in our world one of our response was to reach out to local fbi chapter." mustafa says she is meeting with local law enforcement next week to talk about community relationships. reporting in rochester maleeha kamal kimt news three. captain drees says after next weeks meeting with muslim leaders... the rochester police department will conduct a full threat assesment.