Speech to Text for Match day for medical students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tensions are running high for the next generation of doctors. that's because across the country today á medical students are finding out where in the country they'll complete their residency training. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there as med students in rochester learned their fate. annalise á how many students found their match?xxx katie á george á it is match day... medical students apply to several residency programs and today they find out which program they are paired with. today á 42 mayo clinic alix school of medicine students are learning where they will spend the next three to seven years of their medical training.xxx "we are extremely proud of each and every one of you." the excitement and anxiety is palpable as mayo clinic alix school of medicine students wait with their friends and family to find out where they'll be next. "i feel very excited, a little bit anxious, but mostly excited." "i know there's a lot of people hoping to stay and it will be fun to see where everybody ends up." "super excited, really thrilled, kind of nervous." at 24, gohar manzar is the youngest mayo student to be matched today. she's pursuing radiation oncology. "it's just been such a great experience and i've grown so much as a person, i've had such a wonderful time. i'd say that these past 4 years have been the best of my life and i'd be happy to do it all over again frankly." this class of the best and brightest was well prepared by their mentors at mayo clinic to take the next step in their medical training. "the best, the brightest. we like to joke around that what we're looking for is mother theresa combined with einstein and that truly does describe our students i think really well. they're just a spectacular group of young men and women who are going to do so much good." the match day ceremony builds to a climax. "4... 3... 2... 1... students open your envelopes." the moment students rip open their envelopes and learn their future. manzar discovered she is headed to new york á and then texas. "i feel amazing, i mean these were my top choices and i had 2 to go to and i got both of them because i have to do a general medicine unit and then radiation oncology so i wouldn't sure if i'd get both but i got both and i'm just so thrilled." just over 30 percent of this class of mayo clinic alix school of medicine students will be staying at the mayo clinic for their residency. of all students receiving a match today across the country á only 1 percent will be in mayo programs. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. 33 percent of the mayo students are staying in minnesota á and another 24 percent will remain in the