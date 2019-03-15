Speech to Text for Tracking A Little Snow for Saturday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

overall á a quiet start to your weekend... kimt storm team three meteorologist sara knox joins us... sara á what are you tracking. (flood warnings have been posted for all our north iowa counties, mower, and fillmore county due to widespread flooding concerns and a river flood warning for numerous area rivers and streams. this has led to many secondary roads being flooded or closed. remember turn around don't drown if you come across a flooded roadway, it isn't worth risking your life or vehicle.( thanks to another healthy dose of sunshine, the area has seen plenty more melting of snowpack. with temperatures falling back into the upper teens tonight, plan for another slick morning for saturday á area sidewalks will be hazardous with a few patches of ice possible on roads. clouds will gradually increase coming into the rest of the evening tonight alongside weakening winds. a bit more clouds cover remains in the forecast for saturday which brings along a small chance for a few flakes during the pm hours and keeps temps a little lower. a few tenths of an inch will be possible as highs stay a degree below freezing. the clouds will decrease on sunday with highs in the middle 30's. a warm up still arrives next week with relatively dry conditions. partly to mostly sunny skies headline the work week ahead with temps going from the upper 30s monday to potential 50s for friday. spring officially begins on wednesday!! tonight: partly cloudy/winds decreasing. lows: upper teens. winds: west northwest at 5 to 15 mph, saturday: partly sunny. highs: low 30s. winds: west southwest at 5 to 10 mph. saturday night: increasing