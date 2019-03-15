Speech to Text for Tracking Cool Air and Continuing Flooding

forecast... (((weather at wall((( flood warnings have been posted for north iowa counties along and west of iá35 for widespread flooding concerns and a river flood warning for numerous area rivers and streams. this has led to many secondary roads being flooded or closed. remember turn around don't drown if you come across a flooded roadway, it isn't worth risking your life or vehicle. a strong northwest wind howls this morning, rapidly decreasing temperatures below freezing and creating many icy spots outside. be careful with those first few steps out the door! plan on a slick commute and icy conditions lasting much of today in spots. i am expecting more clouds than sun today with even a slight chance for afternoon flurries but our best chance for sun should come around the late morning. a slightly cooler weekend is now forecast due to more cloud cover. while we will see sunshine on saturday morning clouds increase and actually bring about a chance for snow area wide saturday pm into the night. a few tenths of an inch will be possible as highs stay a degree below freezing. the clouds will decrease on sunday with highs in the thanks brandon.