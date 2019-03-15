Clear
Tracking Cool Air and Continuing Flooding

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 7:19 AM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 8:05 AM
Posted By: Brandon Libby

forecast... (((weather at wall((( flood warnings have been posted for north iowa counties along and west of iá35 for widespread flooding concerns and a river flood warning for numerous area rivers and streams. this has led to many secondary roads being flooded or closed. remember turn around don't drown if you come across a flooded roadway, it isn't worth risking your life or vehicle. a strong northwest wind howls this morning, rapidly decreasing temperatures below freezing and creating many icy spots outside. be careful with those first few steps out the door! plan on a slick commute and icy conditions lasting much of today in spots. i am expecting more clouds than sun today with even a slight chance for afternoon flurries but our best chance for sun should come around the late morning. a slightly cooler weekend is now forecast due to more cloud cover. while we will see sunshine on saturday morning clouds increase and actually bring about a chance for snow area wide saturday pm into the night. a few tenths of an inch will be possible as highs stay a degree below freezing. the clouds will decrease on sunday with highs in the thanks brandon.
Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 15°
Plan for an icy commute and slightly cooler weekend.
