American Legion

American legion Post 56

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 11:56 PM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2019 11:56 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

the american legion is a patriotic organization organized to give back to their community. but now post 56 in albert lea is asking for a little help from their community themselves. their roof has needed a repair for a while now... and membership has gone down with veterans passing away at a high rate. to top it all off á the dishwaser recently broke causing the volunteers who are already giving their time to hand wash all of the dishes. they're now turning to the community for donations... but more importantly just to show up and have a burger or two and show some support. because the legion is a special "i mean we've got veterans from every walk of life here and every situation and i don't care if you're pushing a pencil up and down in alabama or if you're up in the arctic or if you're over seas in the combat zone. we all work together." if you'd like to help out, you can stop by for a meal or donate inside./// still to come...
