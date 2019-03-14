Clear
NIACC TO NATIONALS

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 10:54 PM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

arkansas. they'll open up play on tuesday at three o'clock against wayne county community college. today á they returned to practice and athletic director ádan mason á shared memories about his trip to the big stage back in 95. kelcie hale is fired up and ready to go after today's pep talk á especially knowing how dangerous niacc is as a team. nobody can stop us. you try to play zone, we're going to shoot your lights out. you try to play us manátoá man, we're going to attack the basket, you're going to collapse, and we're going to shoot your lights out like there's it'sá we're a hard team to defend. in studio three á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three sports.
