AUSTIN NORTHFILED JM LN

it was an exciting night at the mayo civic center as two more teams punched their tickets to the state tournament. káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock á joins us in studio three with the latest. basketball fans flocked to the civic center tonight for section finals and we start with the defending section champs austin packers facing the northfield raiders. pack get a good start early, the quick passes and dongrin deng buries the three pointer. the raiders has a good performance from kip schetnan as hit hits the baseline triple. austin though has a 34á31 lead at the break. second half things get interesting agwa nyeá woosh sheds the contact and gets the bucket, he had 15 points. northfield then misses the three point attempt and gets it back and black christensen hits the clutch 3, raiders are down by 3. seven seconds left to go in the game the packers get a huge lift from teegan hovland who gets the block on the would be three. final sections for the raiders they can't get the shot off. the austin packers do it again they're your section one three a champions. "it's an amazing feeling, when you guys have worked so hard for it and put so much hours in the gym. it's just so beautiful and i can't... words can't describe how good this feels." "we returned one starter from last year so to get back here with this group, it feels pretty special they're a good group of kids." section one á four a, matthew hurt in what could be his last game leading the rockets against lakeville north. these teams have met in this final in seven straight years, the panthers have won every time... eli mostart with the reverse layup. rockets are down early, simon werven to jacob daing and daing hits the corner three. jám is down 44 to 28 at the half. second half now the panthers jack rusch hits the touch off the glass. rockets doing all they can, hurt to lincoln meister for the basket but it wasn't enough. final minutes of the game hurt receives a standing ovation as he comes off the court one last time, the panthers win their ninth section title in a row. he'res what coach james daly had to say about hurt's final game. "first off he's a great kid, number one and just maybe the best player the states ever had so we're obviously gonna miss him." the niacc women's basketball team is gearing up for next week's trip to the national tournament in harrison
