Sand made available to flooded residents

As the tide rises, sand and sand bags are being made available to stem the tide.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 10:50 PM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

promised we have a look at flooding in cerro gordo county tonight to. take a look á this is what eastbrooke neighborhood looked like earlier today... we're happy to say the water has receded since then... but it's not the only place impacted. and this is east park áá you can see ice jams causing quite a mess. the city has made sand bags and sand available to its my house sits on the lowest part of a neighborhood really i worry about my basement is what's going on i have four or five inches of standing water along along the south and west enterence just fighting water... that's my worry. freeborn county is also making sand available to residentsááyou just have to head to the freeborn county fairgrounds to get it. if you do pick up sandbags... olmsted county emergency management has issued this helpful reminder of how to properly use them. you can see the proper way on the left. make sure the bags are staggered á stairstepped á
