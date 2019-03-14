Speech to Text for Charter Spectrum making changes in Rochester

new tonight at ten á employees at the spectrum call center in rochester will soon be seeing some changes... but won't be losing their jobs. according to a statement from a charter spokesperson á á charter spectrum is making some changes to the way it operates in the med city. the call center won't operate 24 hours a day and a number of employees will transition from working the overnight shift to daytime. we found one person in rochester who simply says companies need to do what they have to "if it benefits the company, the company does what it needs to do but they should try to balance it out." charter says no one will lose their jobs but the company will not release the number of people who are impacted.