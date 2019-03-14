Clear
Owner of home where cats died has a history with law enforcement

We are learning more about the woman who's home was filled with debris, feces and dead animals.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

Speech to Text for Owner of home where cats died has a history with law enforcement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new developments tonight in an animal neglect case out of mason city. sadly the two cats taken alive in yesterday's search have been euthanized. this is video from the execution of yesterday's search warrant. a similar warrant was executed 20 years ago at the same home. court documents show in febuary of '99 police seized four dogs á nine puppies and at least eight catsáá they also found two dead dogs and one dead cat at the time. luella duenow was the owner of the home during both raids. kimt news 3 has reached out to her for comment... possibly
