Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch - Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester Superintendent's listening post

Rochester Superintendent's listening post talks racial disparities.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Rochester Superintendent's listening post

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

your screen./// kimt news 3 continues to follow efforts to fix racial disparity at rochester public schools. it's a battle over 3 years in the making. back in february of 20á 16 á the office of civil rights determined minority students in rochester public schools were being unfairly disciplined. in response á the district formed a "community focus team" to address the problem. but just last year á the department of human rights revealed racial disparities and discipline problems continue. kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out the latest efforts to make improvements. she joins us live now á isabella? katie and george... tonight á parents and members of the community are giving feedback on what they'd like to see happen to better combat racism and prejudices at rochester public schools. some tell me some progress is being made... but not at the extent they're hoping for.xxx "it looks like a lot of darts thrown at a dartboard right now." pastor carl ericágentes is referring to all of the initiatives launched by rochester public schools to address racial disparities. the pastor thinks there is a better way measure the problem. "there's so much going on that it's hard to pinpoint any one that is going to be particularly effective. how are we going to measure the effectiveness of any one of those initiatives?" parent jennifer gangloff believes much of the problem stems from a lack of diversity. "my concern is more this every day lack of representation , lack of cultural identity in the district." darrell washington is the president of the diversity council at john marshall high. he believes things are getting better but maintains more improvement is necessary. "there's still those microaggressi ons that people do... unchecked bias that is subconscious but i've definitely seen it get better. we don't see a lot of profiling, not outwardly anyways, we don't see anything out of the ordinary." ericágentes believes it is difficult to change longá held prejudices. "when we're trying to talk about racism we are talking about deepá seated ideas and concepts that are ingrained to us that we act on without even knowing it." superintenden t munoz believes progress will require a measure of patience. "i think it's a little too early to see the kind of results that we all want to see." superintenden t michael munoz says they will get feedback from the department of human rights at the end of this month. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. the school board will make adjustments once they get that feedback. stay with kimt news 3 as we continue to follow up on this story.///
Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Tracking rain becoming light snow and a slick Friday morning commute.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC TO NATIONALS

Image

AUSTIN NORTHFILED JM LN

Image

Sand made available to flooded residents

Image

Charter Spectrum making changes in Rochester

Image

Owner of home where cats died has a history with law enforcement

Image

Rochester Superintendent's listening post

Image

Shifts for food shelves

Image

NIACC PREPS NATIONALS

Image

Facebook Outage Causes Problems for Some Users

Image

Expanding the reach of MN Math Corps

Community Events