Rochester Superintendent's listening post

your screen./// kimt news 3 continues to follow efforts to fix racial disparity at rochester public schools. it's a battle over 3 years in the making. back in february of 20á 16 á the office of civil rights determined minority students in rochester public schools were being unfairly disciplined. in response á the district formed a "community focus team" to address the problem. but just last year á the department of human rights revealed racial disparities and discipline problems continue. kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out the latest efforts to make improvements. she joins us live now á isabella? katie and george... tonight á parents and members of the community are giving feedback on what they'd like to see happen to better combat racism and prejudices at rochester public schools. some tell me some progress is being made... but not at the extent they're hoping for.xxx "it looks like a lot of darts thrown at a dartboard right now." pastor carl ericágentes is referring to all of the initiatives launched by rochester public schools to address racial disparities. the pastor thinks there is a better way measure the problem. "there's so much going on that it's hard to pinpoint any one that is going to be particularly effective. how are we going to measure the effectiveness of any one of those initiatives?" parent jennifer gangloff believes much of the problem stems from a lack of diversity. "my concern is more this every day lack of representation , lack of cultural identity in the district." darrell washington is the president of the diversity council at john marshall high. he believes things are getting better but maintains more improvement is necessary. "there's still those microaggressi ons that people do... unchecked bias that is subconscious but i've definitely seen it get better. we don't see a lot of profiling, not outwardly anyways, we don't see anything out of the ordinary." ericágentes believes it is difficult to change longá held prejudices. "when we're trying to talk about racism we are talking about deepá seated ideas and concepts that are ingrained to us that we act on without even knowing it." superintenden t munoz believes progress will require a measure of patience. "i think it's a little too early to see the kind of results that we all want to see." superintenden t michael munoz says they will get feedback from the department of human rights at the end of this month. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. the school board will make adjustments once they get that feedback. stay with kimt news 3 as we continue to follow up on this story.///