Speech to Text for Shifts for food shelves

today is day 18 of the minnesota foodshare march campaign... which is fighting food insecurity all across the state. now á one rochester man is taking the fight to heart. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has the story.xxx here at cameo, one community member is serving up... in order to give back. "some of it for me had to do with putting myself in maybe a position i'm not super comfortable with." english teacher and musician john seavers slipped into serving shoes, something completely new to him. "to help me kind of empathize with those who are hungry in our community." he's raising money for the local channel one food bank. the organization says the hunger epidemic is closer than you may think. "it's your coworker with you who is maybe taking the extra bagels after a meeting because that's a meal and that's food and as the cost of living goes up especially locally, so many people struggle." cameo isn't john's first stop. he was brewing up coffee at caf! steam days ago, and didn't realize how close this would hit to home. "what was an awakening was how many of my friends and acquaintances have been in situations where they actually needed to get assistance from channel one." danika ohly challenges us all to tap into our emotional intelligence and lend a hand. "i think it's everyone's responsibility to make sure that everyone is fed and everyone can participate to their fullest extent." reporting in if you missed out on tonight's event and would like to participate, john will be at blue duck on the 21st and at the people's food coáop on the 27th.///