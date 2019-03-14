Speech to Text for NIACC PREPS NATIONALS

the niacc women's basketball team is less than a week away from making its first national tournament appearance since 20á16. the team practiced this afternoon and even has scouting reports compliled on every team they could face during the quest for a national title. diretor of athletics á dan mason á also stopped by to talk to the team about his expereinces with the national championship team in 95. the players say it's a big confidence boost. hearing him talk about it kind of made me picture like if we were to win it or if we were in that situation it was nice to hear him to hear personal experience of nationals. it was really neat to hear his story and what it took for them to win the national championship. niacc's title journey begins on tuesday at three o'clock against the wayne county community college in harrison