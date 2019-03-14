Clear
Facebook Outage Causes Problems for Some Users

The partial outage lasted more than 14 hours

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 6:42 PM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

facebook and instagram are back online after a partial outage yesterday. the popular platorms were down for several hours causing no small amount of angst for smartphone addicts. kimt news three maleeha kamal talked to users in the med city to guage the impact of the outage on them. i spoke to about a dozen people from ages 18á36 who surprisingly said they weren't bothered by the outage. 19 year old amber beighley had some technical difficulties but... "i didn't think anything of it." the nursing student wasn't devastated by the downtime. "but for a lot of people it's a way to communicate and see the world." nats: mouse nats: typing... but for mohammed gibreel the facebook platform is essential. "the first thing i do when i wake up i open the facebook, instagram, youtube to see what's going on." social media is the way this sudanese man remains linked to his homeland. sudan is enduring political turmoil. he says the outage... turned his world upside down! "so the news the government prevents them from them from covering the protest for the people so they use facebook that is our only source now." beighly is keenly aware that facebook is the way many of us connect to the world. "it's a comfort for most people." facebook says the snafu was caused by a change in server configuration and wasn't the work of
Tracking rain becoming light snow and a slick Friday morning commute.
