Expanding the reach of MN Math Corps

as careers in technology and engineering grow... making sure students are proficient in math is a top priority. a local principal is advocating for the expansion of minnesota math corps... a service program through americorps that helps students reach grade level proficiency in math. kimt news 3's annalise johnson met up with her today. it's a great time to talk about math here at kasson mantorville elementary school. as proclaimed by governor tim walz, this week is minnesota math week and it's march 14th á pi day. "multiplication, division, adding, subtracting." math is one of 4th grader abi tri's favorite subjects. "everything is just so much fun when you have the right teacher in there with you 'cause then they know like what you struggle with and what you know very well." kindergarten through 3rd graders who struggle with math may soon have a little extra help to get them on track. "math intervention particularly at the elementary level is so important because it allows students when they are just barely kind of behind or just barely missing a few concepts to get that extra one on one support." on monday and tuesday á kasson mantorville principal ariana wright testified in front of the senate and the house in support of legislation á hf 1177... it would increase funding for the minnesota math corps. the program currently only serves 4th through 8th graders. "hopefully with this legislation, we'd be able to expand that more quickly and i'd be happy to pilot any new curriculum that math corps is looking to add." if hf 1177 passes á it would expand to k through 8 across the state... meaning students like these first graders can get additional help early on in their education. "we lay that groundwork here at the elementary level and so i'm very passionate about making sure that our students, our future engineers, our future teachers, our future leaders are wellá equipped." according to the office of the revisor of statutes website á last month was the most recent update to hf 1177. it was referred to the education finance division. in kasson annalise johnson kimt news 3. overlapping with governor walz's proclaimed minnesota math week... it's also americorp week. americorps is the collection of service programs that minnesota math and reading corps are a part of. the students that are just below proficiency, so these are the students who a lot of times don't get special help but they still have needs this is ginny amundson's (jinny ahámundá son's) 6th year tutoring 4th and 5th graders through the minnesota math corps. today á she and two of her tutees at riverside elementary school in rochester showed mayor kim norton what math corps is all about. they trained her to be a tutoráforátheá day. according to minnesota math corps á 40 percent of minnesota 8th graders are not grade level proficient in math. tutors spend 90 minutes