Flood waters ruining spring break plans

if roads are flooded, you know area basements are too. case in point the eastbrooke neighborhood in mason city. as káiámát news three's brian tabick reports, the torrent could impact spring break. george katie very different scene hear from this afternoon the water and ice has receeded áá the road has been open back up áá but it's too late for some spring break plans.xxx the bleile family was already packing their car and gearing up for the wisconson dells when they started to see their driveway looking like this. water approaching the garageááice blocksááyou can see a better look here from the káiámá t news three droneáá you can see the road closed down this afternoon with water coming up around six inches in places. meaning terry bleile had to stay home to watch the house. but dealing with drainage issues in eastrbooke isn't a new issue. we've been here about 15 years and we have had i wanna say three or four bouts of that last year was a doozy last summer with it coming up so that's pretty fresh in everybody's mind so we're a little on standby to do what we can do to keep things dry and help other neighbors. other neighbors are still concernedáá katie george on the west part of eastbrooke neighbors have dug out trenches so the water from a field behind their home as a place to drain rather than in their basements. in mason city brian tabick káiá mát news three. thank you brian. terry says he isn't too upset about missing out on the tripáá he does get the house to himself this weekend.///