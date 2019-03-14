Speech to Text for Buses staying on pavement

the rainfall and flooding are making it tough for rural families trying to get their kids to school. that's right... the wet conditions are making some unpaved roads muddy and unsafe... prompting some school districts to halt student pickup and dropoff on gravel roads. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in rural cerro gordo county with more á alex?xxx katie and george á take a look behind me. all the water we've been seeing... from rain to snow melt... is turning gravel roads into a mess. it took the teamwork of parents to get some kids in north iowa on the bus.xxx many school districts á including west hancock á are keeping their buses on paving on gravel roads are now scrammbling to make other arrangements. bus driver kim redenius struggled to traverse icy, wet and muddy rural roads this week. he points out how everyone is working together to get youngsters to class in time for the first bell. "i have parents meet down the road where they live on gravel but another family doesn't, so they meet at that place. other families are driving them to other locations so we can stop there and pick them up on a hard surface." west hancock says that drivers will contact country route families for pick up and drop off places and approximate times. live in cerro gordo county á alex jirgens á kimt news