Speech to Text for Roads closed due to flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with water crossing roads in the area á authorities are starting to close some of them down. kimt news 3's alex jirgens brings us the story from hancock county.xxx nat of car driving by this was the scene on highway 18 in duncan this morning... as water was rushing over the roadway. the culprit? an ice jam. linda friedow lives between britt and kanawha... and she's noticing the effects the rain and melting are having on the roads. "lots of field water, drainage ditches are near the top or overflowing." with construction still not completed on this part of county road rá 35... the weather is not mkaing travel any easier. "lots of potholes, my husband works in fort dodge, and he took the long detour around because he couldn't go that way." for home health care workers... it's also been a challenge to get to clients. chelcee schleuger with the hancock county health system says there have been some headaches to get where they need to be. "we've been trying to keep our nurses on paved roads only. it does affect the travel and time it takes to get to clients' houses, but luckily, we've been lucky with good and nice clients that they understand and want to make sure we're safe as well." fortunately á they are in constant contact with emergency management á and are trying to work ahead. "we make sure we plan ahead for everybody we need and make sure they get the help they need. if we see it being an issue, then we work with their provider because of the poor road driving by this was the scene on highway 18 in duncan this morning... as water was rushing over the roadway. the culprit? an ice jam. linda friedow lives between britt and kanawha... and she's noticing the effects the rain and melting are having on the roads. "lots of field water, drainage ditches are near the top or overflowing." with construction still not completed on this part of