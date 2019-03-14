Speech to Text for Tacking Fog, Rain, and Flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(((weather at wall((( expect a fairly hazardous morning commute as you will likely be dealing with thick fog/absurdly low visibility, scattered light to moderate rain, and wet roads. i noticed a few "water over the road" signs on my way to work this morning which may be a common sight areaáwide. you need to take it slow this morning and be vigilant for ponding water, remember turn around don't drown, it isn't worth risking your life or vehicle. melting snow and scattered rain showers through today will only worsen our current flooding. temperatures will begin in the middle 40's today but will steadily drop through today. as we get to the evening, a cold front will shift winds to the northwest and they will get very strong. this will quickly usher in temperatures near or below freezing and around 6pm we will see a quick transition from rain to snow. scattered snow will continue through about midnight with minimal accumulations. more importantly, with the amount of water outside, refreezing could be a big issue and we will likely see a very icy friday morning commute. in fact, temperatures are forecast to get to a high of 32, or freezing for friday so we may see icy conditions for the whole day. only a little bit of sun is expected friday but we will see better chances for at least a mix of sun and clouds saturday through tuesday with temperatures slowly increasing to the 40's by tuesday. it is looking amazingly dry and mild for the rest of the week with sunny skies and temperatures possibly returning to the upper 40's or lower 50's. today: scattered rain/dense fog/evening rain to snow/becoming windy. highs: mid 40s and falling. winds: southeast becoming northwest at 10 to 25 mph. gusts near 35 mph.