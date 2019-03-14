Speech to Text for News outlet ban

bill./// as of monday á members of 125 live will not be allowed to watch cánán or fox news on the televisions in the club's common areas. in a statement to kimt... the executive director of 1á 25 live says members are allowed to watch the commonly politically polarized stations on tablets and other personal devices... but the organization is banning them from the common areas in an effort to stop arguments between "they shouldn't ban them because politics is a thing of... it's so important that people have a say in what they do." the executive director also says she is making this decision to better foster a welcoming... inclusive environment./// where affordability and sustainability