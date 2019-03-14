Speech to Text for Section tournament highlights; local teams advance to the finals

section tourney basketbal at the civic center today... la crescent taking on the lake city tigers. and the tigers came out firing... reid gastner with the corner three to open the scoring. then it's nathan highác with a triple. and then he drills another from the wing... a 9á0 run for the tigers to start the game. lancers respond... luke schwartzoff with the bucket and the foul. but this game belonged to the tigers... gastner with the nice post moves and gets the layáin. lake city advances... 61á43 is the final. reigning section champs caledonia facing st. charles whose trying to pull off another upset and they were hot to start this game, sawyer hander hands his team the three, first bucket goes to the saints. then the drive to the paint sam holtz gets the basket to go. it's a 9á0 run to start the game. but here come the warriors, tate meiners lays it in, it was down to the wire. st. charles though benefitted from the three ball, kooper vaughn with the triple and another one from holtz. the saints pull off another upset 65 to 63 is final, it's lác vs sác in the title game on friday. 1áa semifinals randolph and rushford peterson winner plays spring grove on friday, the trojans draw first blood, the senior landon skalet to the paint gets the touch off the glass. the rockets would rebound quickly, alex willie drains the straighaway three pointer. we go back to rushford the freshman justin ruberg doesn't find a target, then instead takes it himself that's good to go. randolph was too much to handle, joey erickson for the layup and the rocket faithful is fired up, they head to the section finals they win 70 to 53.