Speech to Text for Cats Die in grim conditions

continuing coverage tonight... an investigation is underway after a search warrant turns up dead cats in mason city. it happened this afternoon on the 800 block of fifth street southwest. this is already a grim story á but as káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning... there could be more to this one. i was wondering what was going on and the one guy told me that they were on going in after the cats. jack newman looked on as authorities removed dead and decomposing cats from his neighbors home. according to city recordsáá luella duenow owns the runá down property. she always took care of them but i don't know what happened. police say they started to receive calls from the public around two months ago, but. due to the cold weather and snow we've had trouble doing anything. authorities pulled three dead cats from the property as well as two that were still alive, but are in poor condition. police believe there could still be moreáá they just can't get beyond the front door because of clutter and feces. to venture too far to that place will be very dangerous like i said there's a possibility the floor can give away or who knows what other hazards are in there that could injured somebody. this isn't the first time duenow has been in trouble with the city for similar reasonsááa search on iowa courts online shows 76 charges between february 1997 and march of '99. 45 of those charges were either dismissed or the court found her not guiltyááshe paid a fine in 26 of those and time behind bars one time. the house has been white tagged áá deemed unsafe to occupy. captain mckelvey says the city will likely move to condemn the home. that's just fine with newman. i would landscape and make it look pretty good and just use it for the neighborhood. thank you brian. we will continue to update you on this